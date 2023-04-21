MC Stan Has Fanboy Moment With Sachin Tendulkar As He Plays Cricket With 'the Legend'; Watch

MC Stan doesn’t need any introduction. He became a household name after his participation in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. The rapper has been enjoying a huge fan following on social media. Well, recently, he shared his fanboy moment with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. It went viral in no time.

MC Stan took to his Instagram and posted a video along with a series of pictures wherein he can be seen playing cricket with Sachin Tendulkar. He is seen bowling in an all-black outfit and completed his look with black glasses. While on the batting side was Sachin Tendulkar who wore a simple red shirt and cream trousers. He later also posted photos with the cricketer and captioned them, “Baalin wit the Legend @sachintendulkar. God of cricket. So grateful. Haq se.” (sic)

Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MC STΔN 💔 (@m___c___stan)

As soon as MC Stan shared the video and pictures on Twitter, fans were quick enough to respond. One of the fans tweeted, “MC Stan With Sachin Tendulkar GOAT x GOD. Two Legends In Their Respective Field.” Another fan tweeted, “Amazing to see #MCStan with Master Blaster Sachin.” Another tweet read, “What a moment. mad love for both the legends.” Fans also showed their excitement in the comment section and wrote, “God of rap with God of cricket.” Another comment read, “This is so cool.”

It is worth mentioning here that recently tennis star Sania Mirza gave expensive gifts to MC Stan, and he too thanked her by sharing the photos on his Instagram account. Sania Mirza gifted him Balenciaga sunglasses worth Rs 30000 and a pair of Nike shoes worth Rs 91000. The rapper shared the photos and wrote, “Appreciate it Appa, ty @mirzasaniar" and also mentioned his famous line, “Tera ghar jayega isme!!”

MC Stan has announced his India Tour Basti Ka Hasti which is scheduled to end on May 7. The rapper has covered Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Indore till now.

