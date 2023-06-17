Meet Aaliya, Bigg Boss OTT 2's Controversial Contestant, Who Is Also Nawazuddin's Estranged Wife

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya is all set to participate in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. The duo who tied the knot in 2011, grabbed massive headlines this year for their marital dispute. Aaliya publicly accused Nawazuddin of abuse and neglect, all while releasing shocking videos of her arguments with the actor. The estranged couple are parents to two kids Shora and Yaani. After a verdict by the court, Aaliya moved back to Dubai with their kids. Now, she will soon appear as a contestant in the digital reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Prior to its grand premiere, here’s a look back at Aaliya’s previous controversies.

Aaliya recorded a fight with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In February, Aaliya released a shocking video of her verbal argument with her estranged husband Nawazudding Siddiqui on Instagram. The bitter encounter saw the Gangs of Wasseypur star arguing with Aaliya from the gate of his bungalow. Alongside the clip, she also shared details of meeting the actor in 2004. “We both went in a living relationship during his stay at Ekta Nagar, Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai and where he himself, me, and his brother Mr.Shamasuddin Siddiqui used to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily. I believed that he loved me and will keep me happy for long life,” stated Aaliya.

Aaliya said she is deprived of food

Aaliya has accused Nawazuddin of disowning their second child while also alleging that the actor is not providing her food, basic necessities, and even access to the restroom. She claimed of being confined to the living room of the actor’s house in Mumbai with her kids.

Aaliya filed a rape complaint

In another shocking video released on Instagram, Aaliya confirmed she has filed a rape complaint against the Kick star. The FIR was registered at the Versova police station in Mumbai. In the same clip, she accused her mother-in-law of being “heartless” and calling her child “illegitimate.” While sharing the video, Aaliya wrote, “A great actor who tried to be a great human being. His heartless mother who calls my innocent child illegitimate and this bad man remains silent- A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova police station yesterday itself. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go in these heartless hands."

Aaliya’s legal complaints

By the end of February, Aaliya has filed four official complaints against Nawazudding Siddiqui under IPC section 498A for cruelty towards women by her husband and relatives, and section 509 for insulting modesty. In addition to this, Nawzuddin’s mother Mehrunisa also registered a complaint against Aaliya at the Versova police station.

Aaliya said she has no problems with Nawazuddin

In April, Aaliya told ETimes that she’s happy with her kids in Dubai. She praised the court’s decision of asking Nawazuddin to take care of her children’s finances. “The court ordered Nawaz to clear all our issues. It put a condition on him that he has to take care of everything in Dubai and the children shouldn’t face any problem,” she reportedly said.

Aaliya finds new love

In June, Aaliya broke the news of finding a new love on Instagram. Sharing a photograph of her partner, she said it took her almost 19 years to get out of a toxic relationship. “Don’t I have the right to be happy,” asked Aaliya in the post.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will begin streaming on Voot Select and JioCineman from Saturday, June 17 onwards.