Meet Sasha Chettri, The Viral Airtel Girl Who Was Also Seen In A Prabhas Film

Popular network brand Airtel made Sasha Chettri an overnight sensation after introducing her in its ads. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, she was once seen on all the hoardings in the streets. Sasha was also part of the famous commercial that stated “Isse faster network mile, toh lifetime mobile bill free". The girl, who was once popularly known as the Airtel girl, was last seen in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film Radhe Shyam.

Sasha Chettri is a resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. She did her schooling in her hometown and went to Mumbai to study advertising. Before joining as the face of Airtel, she worked as a copywriter trainee for an advertising firm in Mumbai.

Sasha joined Airtel in 2015. At that time, the company was looking for a new face that was confident but not well-known to the public. So, the telecom giant decided to show confidence in her, and in no time, she was everywhere. Sasha shared that she couldn’t believe it when she first received a call from Airtel to be a part of their ads.

Her popularity grew rapidly, and she started receiving other ads as well. Sasha decided to turn towards Bollywood as well. She made her silver-screen debut with the film Katti-Batti. However, her role didn’t receive much attention and the film flopped. After that, she also worked in the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film Radhe Shyam.

Did you know that Sasha also faced a lot of trolling after she was launched as the face of Airtel 4G? Ads featuring Sasha were telecast so many times on television, radio and everywhere else that her repetitiveness about switching to Airtel became annoying for people, and many of them began trolling her on social media.

Airtel acknowledged the trolling received by Sasha and tried to capitalise on the situation by using it in an ad campaign. She was seen in another ad in Shillong, where her friends in the ad called her a “non-stop loudspeaker". After a few years of her launch, she decided to quit the brand. However, Sasha again made a comeback in 2021 with another ad for Airtel.

