Mini Mathur Makes BIG Revelations, Opens Up On Quitting Indian Idol, Says 'Was Asked To Stage a Moment...'

Mini Mathur, who previously hosted six seasons of the music reality show Indian Idol, has finally revealed why she decided to quit the show. According to Mini, the reality on the show had become artificial and contrived, leading her to feel that it was no longer authentic. She realized that it was created solely for the purpose of being filmed, rather than reflecting a genuine experience.

Mini Mathur opened up about the same in one of recent Cyrus Broacha’s podcasts and alleged how Indian Idol started to fabricate moments for the viewers. She cited an instance where a contestant was surprised to see a family member, despite already knowing that they would appear on the show.

“I called it quits only when I realised that now, there is no longer real reality. I did six seasons. After that, it was just a question of making money, but by then, the husband had started making money… But I really didn’t appreciate that reality had become constructed,” she said.

Mini also revealed how she was once asked by the producers to stage a moment between veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini when they appeared as special guests on the show. “This is not something I’m going to do, and of course, it wasn’t just Idol, I did a lot of stuff after that. And it all had the same chhaapa (stamp),” she added.

Earlier, Sonu Nigam, who has been a judge on Indian Idol, had also opened up on reality shows creating ‘unnecessary drama’. In an interview with The Times of India, he had shared, “A huge section of viewers gets glued to their television sets because something crazy is happening on these shows. So, makers are desperate. There are takers and so there are providers. But, in the bargain, music is suffering. Having said that, poori duniya aisi nahin hai. There are people who switch the television off when there’s too much drama. I am not comfortable pulling off a stunt on TV — as a judge or otherwise."

Meanwhile, the 13th season of Indian Idol recently concluded with Rishi Singh emerging as the winner.

