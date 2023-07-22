Mohit Malik Excited To Collaborate With Rajan Shahi In Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si

Popular television actor Mohit Malik has recently shared his excitement about his highly anticipated upcoming show, Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si, a collaboration with producer Rajan Shahi. With the release of the show’s promo, fans have been given a tantalizing glimpse into the intertwined journey of two individuals in their late 30s, chasing their dreams and exploring the possibility of love beyond a certain age.

In a chat with Bollywood Life, Mohit Malik couldn’t contain his admiration for working with ace producer Rajan Shahi. He stated, “I’ve always wanted to work with Rajan ji. He is a workaholic, he’s a great guy, and he’s somebody who inspires me. I have been in touch with him for a very long time; we have been praising each other’s work, and this is the time we’re coming together. Finally, it’s happening."

He further shared that Rajan is one of the most hardworking personalities in the industry. Mohit expressed his admiration for the kind of hard work and effort Rajan puts in at this stage of his career. Working with him is not only a great opportunity but also a chance for Mohit to learn and grow as a professional.

Speaking about his character in the show, Kunal, Mohit revealed that the role immediately drew him in. After the first narration, he knew he wanted to be a part of this project, even though he had prior commitments to web projects and a film lined up for next year. Mohit called Kunal a unique and compelling role, unlike any character he has portrayed before. The character’s development and the engaging storyline were significant factors that attracted him. Ultimately, it’s a love story that delves into how two individuals support each other in life, regardless of their age.

Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si revolves around a heartwarming love story that explores how two individuals support each other in life, transcending the boundaries of age. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe in the lead roles, the show also boasts talented actors like Abhidnya Bhave, Garvita Sadhwani, and Arisht Jain in important roles. As per reports, the show is scheduled to premiere next month during prime time. However, an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time is still awaited.