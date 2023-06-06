Mom-To-Be Dipika Kakar Shares Baby Bump Pic; Fans Say ‘You’re Glowing..’

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, one of the most popular couples, are expecting their first child and are enjoying this phase to the fullest. Well, the actress is currently in the third trimester. She recently shared a mesmerizing photo flaunting her baby bump on social media, leaving her followers in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress can be seen wearing an oversized white colour tee. She has left her hair open and skipped makeup. In the background, there are a lot of hanging lights which is making her look more beautiful. In an adorable snapshot, she proudly flaunts her baby bump, exuding an aura of happiness. Dipika’s pregnancy glow is unmissable in the photo. “Light up your life with Smiles,” her caption reads. As soon as she shared the picture, fans and followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One of the fans wrote, “Masha Allah,,,,,,ap aur apki family aise hi khush rhe hamesha.” Another wrote, “Dipika mam please reply me aap mujhe bahot cute lagti hai mam.”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

Recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about trolls. Talking to TV Times, Dipika said, “We also feel bad. We get upset. I think the craziest thing that I heard is that I’m faking the bump.” The Sasural Simar Ka actress also said that someone had said that a particular photo of hers makes it look like she is faking her pregnancy. “And I’m like… really? Either no one in their life has ever gotten pregnant. Or if these are women… I don’t understand this thought process. Just because I have not shown my bump to them openly, my pregnancy is fake. And I won’t show it. I don’t have to do such things to clarify such hollow accusations,” she was quoted.

Dipika Kakar was also in the news after reports of her quitting acting surfaced online. Various sites stated that she intends to quit acting to prioritise her family and child. However, she dismissed all the reports and revealed that her words had been misinterpreted and she has no plans of completely abandoning her profession.