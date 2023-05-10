Mom-To-Be Dipika Kakar's Fake Photo With A Baby Goes Viral

Dipika Kakar, a well-known TV actress, is expecting her first child with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, and their fans are eagerly anticipating the news of the baby’s birth. As she approaches the end of her pregnancy, the actress has been sharing snippets of different phases of the journey, including her food cravings and exercise regimen, demonstrating her conscientiousness towards her well-being.

And now, a viral picture of Dipika Kakar with a newborn has been circulating on social media. In the picture, Dipika is seen all decked up in blue attire with a matching blue hairband while she holds the baby in her arms. The baby is wrapped in a blue-patterned swaddle that matches Dipika’s outfit and the baby’s face has not been revealed.

Dipika’s fans have congratulated her on the picture, but it has been revealed that the picture is fake, as Dipika’s face has been photoshopped onto someone else’s body, as per reports.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s love story started on the set of the TV series Sasural Simar Ka where they met and fell in love. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and recently, just before their fifth wedding anniversary on February 22, they announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple revealed that they chose not to announce the pregnancy for the initial three months on advice from their doctors and family. Shoaib also explained that they kept it a secret because Dipika had suffered a miscarriage when she was between 6 to 7 weeks pregnant in February 2022.

While sharing the news on January 22, the couple captioned the picture, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness. Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon."

Dipika Kakar is best known for essaying prominent roles in television series including Sasural Simar Ka, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. Dipika also made her film debut with the 2018 film Paltan. On the other hand, Shoaib Ibrahim has been a part of several notable shows including Sasural Simar Ka, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. The actor has worked in other TV series such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mei, The Return, Ajooni, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and others.

