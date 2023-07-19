Mom-To-Be Disha Parmar Looks Gorgeous As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Red Swimwear; Photo

Mom-to-be Disha Parmar is setting fire on social media. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. Disha sported a red swimwear as she sat by the poolside. In the caption of her picture, Disha wrote, “One splash at a time!"

The photo is from Disha’s recent vacation with singer-husband Rahul Vaidya. On Wednesday too, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress shared a series of pictures from her vacation in which she was seen posing on a seaside. Check out the pictures here:

Disha Parmar tied the knot to singer Rahul Vaidya in 2021 and is now expecting their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy in May this year when they shared some happy pictures on social media in which Disha was seen flaunting her baby bump while Rahul held a slate which had ‘Mummy and Daddy’ written on it. “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!! ♥️👶🏻😚🏻,” the caption of the post read.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Disha, who is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, confirmed that she will not quit work after her delivery. “I was on sets 20 days after my marriage so I think itna jaldi toh koi bhi nahi aata hai. There is no question whether I am going to work or not after my pregnancy. Of course, I will work. My job and personal life are two separate things. I will surely take a break to deliver, recover and get back in shape and I would be spending time with my baby but at the same time, I would love to go back to work and people don’t have to worry about it," she said.