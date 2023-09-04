Munmun Dutta And Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team's Night Shift On Set Is Fun Unlimited

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a popular sitcom for years. The show’s realistic storyline and light comedy have resonated well with the audience. No doubt, the credit for its success also goes to the cast and crew, who work tirelessly to give their best on screen. Munmun Dutta, who plays the iconic character of Babita Ji on the show, recently shared a small clip from their shoot, mentioning that the team is working night shifts to complete filming for upcoming episodes.

In the reel, Munmun Dutta offered fans a preview of what goes inside making the show. She gives fans a sneak preview of the on-set shenanigans while waiting for her shot to be ready. Inspector Chalu Pandey (Daya Shankar Pandey) is shown having fun with the rifle in his hand, scaring people. Later, Munmun is seen demonstrating how the crew members work attentively without becoming distracted. Munmun looked lovely in a yellow suit. In the caption, she wrote, “Unfiltered behind the scenes of night shift !"

Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were amazed to witness the behind-the-scenes footage. One user said, “More behind the scenes, I’d like to watch," while another requested, Munmun, we need daily behind the scenes doses… Make a broadcast." One fan exclaimed, “I wish Gokuldham was a real society taking care of each other."

Meanwhile, the show has stayed relevant with the audience by showcasing some current issues and themes. Recently, the show celebrated Rakshabandhan and paid homage to the success of India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission. Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays scientist Krishnan Iyer on the programme, celebrates Rakhi and Anjali (Sunaina Faujdar), Komal (Ambika Ranjankar), and Madhavi (Sonalika Joshi) tie the sacred thread on his wrist. The three Rakhis are adorned with images of a rocket, the moon, and the Chandrayaan 3 rover, respectively. Following the ritual, the three women said that the sacred thread this year celebrated not just their relationship as brothers and sisters but also the efforts of the ISRO scientists who worked day and night to achieve this feat.

Neela Asit Modi and Asit Kumar Modi created Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2008. The story is based on Taarak Mehta’s novel Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, which he wrote for the Gujarati weekly newspaper Chitralekha. The plot is set in Gokuldham, Mumbai, where people from many places, cultures, and customs cohabit. The series is about humanity and harmless humour.