Munmun Dutta Visits Pashupati Nath Temple In Nepal Amid Asit Modi Sexual Harassment Case

Munmun Dutta, known as Babita from the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently took a short hiatus from her shooting schedule. Currently, the actress is enjoying her trip to Nepal and has shared glimpses of her visit on her Instagram account. In her latest post, Munmun can be seen visiting renowned landmarks such as the Pashupati Nath temple and the Boudhanath Stupa. She shared a string of pictures posing outside of the temple.

Opting for a casual look, Munmum donned a green colour tee and paired it with blue denim. She also got a Trishul mark painted on her forehead. “Pashupati Nath temple and Boudhanath Stupa (with a folded hands emoji)," read the caption.

Take a look at the pictures:

As soon as the actress shared the pictures, many fans from Nepal got excited and welcomed her. They flooded the comment with red heart emojis. “Omg welcome to Nepal, you surely would love it here," a user wrote, while another commented, “Ma’am please meetup rakhdo, big fan from Nepal (Ma’am please organize a meetup)."

In another post, Munmun shared a slew of pictures from her Nepal diaries. She visited different monuments and enjoyed the delicacies of the country. “Beautiful Nepal (with a red heart emoji),” she wrote in the caption.

In response to all the Nepali fans’ heartwarming gesture, Munmun expressed gratitude and wrote in one of her Instagram stories, “Was I recognized in Nepal? Yes very very much. Met some wonderful, warm, and excited fans who somehow spotted me at a few places. But most of the time I had my face covered so that I can visit and enjoy the places and temples and pray. But next time, I will surely have a fan meet in Kathmandu because I absolutely loved you all so much. The warmth and hospitality were very touching. Till then I am sending loads of love to Nepal”.

The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for several weeks now. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who portrayed Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC, made allegations of sexual harassment against the show creators - producer Asit Kumarr Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. She also filed a complaint against the producer Asit Kumarr Modi.