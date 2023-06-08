Muskan Bamne Dismisses 'Toxicity' on Anupamaa Set, Says 'Paras Kalnawat Left Because...'

Paras Kalnawat initiated a debate recently after he claimed that a number of Anupamaa actors want to quit the Rupali Ganguly-led show. After Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra, now Muskan Bamne has dismissed his claims and has come out in support of the show.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Muskan dismissed the ‘toxicity on Anupamaa sets’ charge and said, “There’s nothing problematic with the environment of the show. It’s all good and in fact, I really enjoy working there.” “There has never been an issue with payments etc and we always get our cheques on time and there is nothing for us to worry with that aspect either,” the actress added.

Muskan recalled how Paras signed the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa without informing the makers of Anupamaa and argued that he had to leave because of his ‘own problems’. “I do not indulge in a lot of things that happen on the set. I mind my work and spend the rest of the time with my uncle. So, I do not know the details. And if you ask me, it’s more about to each their own. Sabka alag alag experience hota hai. So, perhaps Paras left because of his own problems and not the environment of the show," she said.

Paras Kalnawat used to play the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa. However, his contract was terminated in July 2022 after he allegedly signed the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without informing the makers. Last month, Paras conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram when a user asked him the reason for leaving the Rupali Ganguly starrer show.

Answering the same, Paras shared that he is at a ‘much better’ place now and claimed that 80 percent of the Anupamaa actors would want to quit if given a chance. “Honestly speaking 80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taaqat har kisi mein nahi hoti," he wrote.