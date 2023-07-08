Naagin 6 Climax: Tejasswi Prakash Dances To Silsila Ye Chahat Ka

Tejasswi Prakash-starrer supernatural fantasy fictional daily soap Naagin 6 is inching closer to its conclusion. The makers are gearing up to likely wrap up the intriguing storyline of the show by the end of this weekend. New twists and turns await the viewers but if that wasn’t enough, the former Shesh Naagin will also be seen delivering a graceful performance segment before the daily soap finally bids adieu to the viewers. On Friday, the makers of Naagin 6 gave a sneak peek of Tejasswi Prakash’s dance segment thereby teasing fans of the show’s finale.

What’s to note is that Tejasswi’s performance is far away from Tandav or the usual rage-filled demeanour that a shape-shifting Naagin takes during a dance segment. Her last dance falls on a mellow end.

Naagin 6 promo:

Donning an elegant blue saree, the actress holds an earthen lamp in her hand as she begins her performance on the hit track of Devdas Silsila Ye Chahat Ka. With grace and apt expressions, her dance segment is filmed at a Shiva temple. She moves around in circles, perfectly lip-syncing and immersed in the song.

Teasing the end of the show, the makers while sharing the promo wrote, “Shuru hoga Naagin ki kahaani ka aakhri padaav. Kya usse apni manzil mil paayegi (The last segment of Naagin’s story is about to start. Will she be able to meet her final goal)?" They braced viewers for the show’s finale that’s about to air on Sat-Sun at 8 pm on Colors.

The sixth instalment of Naagin has become the longest-running season of the supernatural fantasy show. Besides Tejasswi Prakash, it also features Simba Nagpal, Vatsal Sheth, Mahek Chahal, and Shery Mittal in pivotal roles.

The storyline of Naagin 6 was set against the backdrop of the pandemic when a former Sarvashreshth Sesh Naagin descends on Earth to save people and punish the perpetrators. Since then, the storyline has taken multiple leaps with exciting twists. Only time will tell how the story of Tejasswi Prakash’s character comes to an end. Stay tuned for more updates about Naagin 6.