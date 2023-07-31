Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Enjoy ‘Last Supper’ With Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Stars, Disha Parmar Reacts; Photo

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee hosted a get-together for the cast of the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. The couple enjoyed the evening with the stars. Nakuul took to his social media handle and shared a beautiful picture from the evening.

The couple invite Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 star cast which includes Disha Parmar, Supriya Shukla, Srishti Jain, Milind Pathak, Saadhika Syal, Taniya Kalra, Akshit Sukhija, Chirag Mehra and Sanaz Irani at their house. Sharing this photo, the actor wrote, “ The last supper” With some Bade Achhe और khoobsurat folks (heart emoticon)." Disha Parmar commented on Nakuul’s post and wrote, “Thankyou for the lovely food & a great night you two!." Srishtii Jain thanked Nakuul and Jankee and wrote, “Thankyou for the lovely evening Nakul had a great time! @jank_ee Thankyou for being such a beautiful host lots of love guys!"

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Recently, Nakuul Mehta shared a video on his Instagram, showcasing his dance moves to the foot-tapping number. In the video, Nakuul Mehta is seen radiating joy as he flawlessly dances with three of his crew members, all dressed in black, perfectly copying the hook step of Kaavaalaa. The actor added a heartfelt caption to the post, saying, “This is our homage & apology to the GOAT Rajinikanth Garu."

Nakuul Mehta is garnering a lot of attention for his role as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. He shares the screen with Disha Parmar, who plays the character of Priya Kapoor. Apart from his on-screen presence, Nakuul is beloved by his fans for the fun and funny posts he shares on social media, showing his charming and relatable side beyond acting.