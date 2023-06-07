Nakuul Mehta Reacts To Fan’s ‘Maza Nahi Aa Raha’ Comment On Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are back with the third installment of popular TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Within a few days of its premiere, the show has managed to win the audience, thanks to the lead pair of Priya and Ram Kapoor. While most viewers are captivated by the plot and the performances of the cast, a few appear to be dissatisfied. But Nakuul is not the one who takes criticism harshly. He occupied a spot on the list of trends for his humble answer to the fan doesn’t like the current show. It all happened after Nakuul Mehta posted a picture of himself and co-star Disha Parmar from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 on his Instagram handle.

He wrote, “A week and a half into the new season of your favourite Rajma Chawal. How are we doing, fellas? Love/Extra Love/Critique?" Soon after, the comments section was filled with praise and love for the actors, but one fan put forward her unfiltered review of the new season and criticised the performances of the lead stars. The fan commented, “Itna maza nahi aa raha (It isn’t fun). First one was much better. Priya is looking tired. Ram is looking dull. Other actors are just to fill with no emotional connect."

Nakuul Mehta took the criticism well and promised to perform even better in the upcoming episodes. He replied, “Thodi mehnat aur karenge (We will work even harder)."

When another fan wrote: “I think it is still getting baked… once Priya and Ram’s chemistry start it will be as interesting as earlier… Love to see you again… I didn’t watch season 2 the day you both left… Now you are back so… Bade Achhe Lagte Hain… Kyaa… Ram aur Priya (clapping emoji),” Nakuul replied: “Still getting baked would be how I see it too.”

Many fans came in support of the show. One commented, “I feel it is too early to judge when the story has just started. As usual, you (Nakuul) and Disha are doing an amazing job. The support actors are not bad at all. Any change will take time to adjust for a few."

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar also featured in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2. They did, however, leave the show in December last year. Following the leap, they were replaced by Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor.