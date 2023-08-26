Nakuul Mehta, Wife Jankee Parekh Give Playful Spin To Mahiye Jinna Sohna In Relatable Video

Beyond his on-screen endeavours, actor Nakuul Mehta adeptly engages his followers through interactions on various social media platforms. Recently, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actor treated his Instagram family with a video in which he exhibited his dancing prowess to a popular song. This trend didn’t just feature him, Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh Mehta, and his former co-actress who played the role of his on-screen sister, Sneha Namanandi, can also be seen shaking their legs in the dance video. In the clip, the trio effortlessly grooved to the beats of Darshan Raval’s Mahiye Jinna Sohna, showcasing their seamless coordination and fervour.

Talking about their outfits, Nakuul Mehta donned a white and blue shirt which he teamed with bluish-black trousers and white sneakers. Nakuul’s ladylove, Jankee Parekh exhibited her dance flair in a roomy white tee and loose-fitting denim jeans. On the other hand, Sneha Namanandi opted for a purplish-pink crop top paired with blue denim pants. Altogether, the trio formed a harmonious ensemble, impeccably synchronised with the melody’s cadence.

Accompanying the video, Nakuul Mehta wrote in the caption, “Tag a relative who is passionate about NAZAR UTAAROing (with an evil eye emoticon)." The textual layout on the video reads, “Your desi relatives doing a nazar utaaroing routine (with an evil eye emoticon)."

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans and social media users gushed into the comment section, dropping red heart emoticons. Many lauded Nakuul Mehta for his dance moves.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “After delightfully witnessing Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh dance, I was utterly swept off my feet. Their performance was like a heartwarming melody, sprinkled with grace and oodles of charm. Every step carried an emotional symphony that tugged at my heartstrings and made me grin like a kid in a candy store with a delightful expression, crafting a story that resonated within me. It playfully reminded me of the enchanting magic dance holds, weaving emotions into an unspoken tale."

Another commented, “Cutest thing on Instagram today Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh."

“Captivating, incredible dance skills of Nakuul Mehta. You effortlessly combine grace, precision, & passion, leaving us in awe. Each move is a work of art. Keep shining on the dance floor. A true artist who continues to amaze and inspire. Bravo," a fan wrote.

Nakuul Mehta is happily married to his high school sweetheart, Jankee Parekh Mehta. The couple tied the knot on January 28, 2012, after dating for a long time. On February 3, 2021, they became parents to a baby boy named Sufi Mehta. The couple often love sharing cute moments of their family on social media.

Work-wise, Nakuul Mehta rose to fame by playing the main role in the popular TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, where he starred alongside actress Disha Parmar. The viewers were loving the cute chemistry between the two. The duo also acted in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.