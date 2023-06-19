Nakuul Mehta's Debut Show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Clocks 11 Years; He Remembers Co-Star Nitesh Pandey

Nakuul Mehta, a prominent figure in the television industry, kick-started his career in 2012 with the immensely popular show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai- Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. His portrayal on the show garnered a loyal fanbase, with audiences appreciating his chemistry with co-star Disha Parmar. Recently, the daily soap celebrated its 11th anniversary, prompting Nakuul to share a heartwarming post in remembrance of the good old days and his late co-star, Nitesh Pandey.

Taking to Instagram, Nakuul posted an endearing video that showcased an animation transition, commemorating 11 years of Pyaar Ka Dard Hai. Alongside the video, he penned a heartfelt message, stating, “Can you believe it’s already been 11 years of Pyar Ka Dard Hai? This show holds a special place in my heart for numerous reasons, particularly because of the wonderful individuals I had the privilege to meet and work with. Today, we remember our beloved Nitesh Pandey, who portrayed the role of my father, Harish Kumar, on the show. His memory will forever remain in our hearts." Nitesh Pandey passed away in May this year due to a heart attack.

The brief clip captures a nostalgic moment between Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar during their time on the sets. The image gradually transitions into animated caricatures of the actors, delightfully celebrating the show’s success with cakes.

Fans enthusiastically shared their own stories, reminiscing about the time when Pyaar Ka Dard Hai used to air on television. One fan fondly recalled, “I wasn’t in school but in college. Used to watch PKDH with my mom at the 2:30 pm repeat telecast after coming back from college." Nakuul responded, saying, “Aah, those must have been simpler times." Another fan shared, “From watching PKDH as kids to now watching Balh3 as adults/teens, the nights changed fast, and we are here for it."

Years later, Nakuul Mehta reunited with Disha Parmar, in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 in 2021. Portraying the characters of Ram and Priya, they received immense love and appreciation from the audience. Following a brief hiatus, they returned to enthrall fans once again with the show’s third season, which premiered in May.

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara made its debut on June 18, 2012, captivating audiences until November 2014 with its successful run. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta portrayed the roles of Pankhuri and Aditya, respectively. The storyline revolved around their love story, which evolved amidst various challenges from their families and internal conflicts among the characters. The show aired on Star Plus, captivating viewers with its engaging narrative.