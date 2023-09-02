Nargis Fakhri Gets A Tongue Twister From Dheeraj Dhoopar, What Happens Next Will Make You ROFL

Dheeraj Dhoopar, known for his stellar performances in popular TV shows such as Kundali Bhagya, Sasural Simar Ka, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, is one of the prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Beyond his acting skills, the actor has managed to grab eyeballs for his irresistible charm and impeccable fashion choices. Presently, the actor who is busy filming his upcoming web series Tatlubaaz shared a funny reel reel featuring his co-stars, Nargis Fakhri and Divya Agarwal.

In the video, Dheeraj can be seen playfully challenging Nargis to say a famous tongue twister: “Oonth Uncha, Oonth Ki Peeth Unchi. Unchi Poonchh Oonth Ki." Nargin then tries to repeat after him, resulting in all three of them bursting into laughter. The actor captioned the video with, “Always a laugh riot with these two."

Fans of the actor wasted no time in pouring their affection and love for the talented cast into the comment section. One user playfully noted, “So crazy DD and so sweet @dheerajdhoopar making jokes," while another excitedly exclaimed, “It’s the month of #Tatlubaaz…Yay." Many fans expressed their amusement by using laughter emojis in their comments.

Earlier, Dheeraj Dhoopar delighted his fans and followers by sharing a series of photos featuring the Tatlubaaz star cast, which includes himself, Divya Agarwal, and Nargis Fakhri. Alongside the photos, Dheeraj captioned them with, “Dream Team #TATLUBAAZ."

Moreover, the actor had expressed his desire to showcase his talent across various mediums, and with his OTT debut in Tatlubaaz, he focused on expanding his reach. “I am really excited to make my OTT debut. I have always wanted to enter the OTT space and finally, I see it coming true with my upcoming release Tatlubaaz. Whenever people have asked me about my work, I have always mentioned that I want to be a part of every platform and now with my OTT debut I am glad that I will be broadening my horizon. I believe in ‘never say never,” he added.

Meanwhile, the web series has been reportedly shot at various locations, including Banaras, Lucknow, and Mumbai. Directed by Vibhu Kashyap, the series also features Gangs of Wasseypur 2 star Zeishan Quadri in the lead role. However, the release date has not yet been announced.

Workwise, apart from Tatlubaaz, Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in the TV series Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 alongside Karanvir Bohra and Jatin Suri.