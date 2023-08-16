Navya Naveli Nanda Turns Grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's Biggest Cheerleader For KBC 15

The 15th season of the widely followed game show Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on August 14th. This quiz show is one of the most-watched television programs. Just ahead of the season premiere, Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, openly expressed her admiration for her grandfather’s role as the host of KBC. She posted a video excerpt from the show, in which Amitabh Bachchan radiates endless enthusiasm. Navya accompanied the post with a caption: “This (heart emoticon)", showcasing her unwavering support for her grandfather.

Previously, Abhishek Bachchan also showed his support and admiration for his father, Amitabh Bachchan, by sharing a poster of the latest KBC season and labelling him as “BOSS!!!" In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Abhishek further highlighted his father’s remarkable work ethic. He marvelled at Amitabh Bachchan’s dedication to working six days a week at the age of 81, even while filming for KBC. Abhishek revealed that his father’s commitment extended beyond the set, as he dedicated time to write his blog and respond to Twitter messages after long day of shooting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

The inception of Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 marked a significant moment in Indian television history with Amitabh Bachchan as its inaugural host. Season 15 of KBC has introduced some remarkable changes in its format and gameplay. In terms of the lifelines, a new option called Double Dip has been added to the format in place of 50-50.

Work-wise, Navya Nanda has started her own podcast titled What the hell Navya, where she engages in insightful discussions with women from the esteemed Bachchan family, including her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan and other celebrities. Beyond her podcast, she is also the co-owner at Aara Health and serves as the driving force behind Project Naveli, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting gender equality.