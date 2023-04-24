Neha Kakkar ANXIOUS After Leopard Spotted Near Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull Set, Rohanpreet Calms Her

Singer Neha Kakkar along with husband Rohanpreet recently made an appearance at the much talked about reality game show Entertainment Ki Night Housefull. The singer recently revealed that, while she was on her way to shoot for her episode, she spotted a leopard.

In a video shared by the singer’s team, she shared, “As soon as we were on our way for the shoot, my eyes went towards an animal crossing. I thought it was a dog or something. But when our car came closer to the animal we realised it was a leopard. I felt maybe it was prank being pulled by Entertainment Ki Raat team, but that wasn’t the case. I couldn’t believe it. We had to halt our shoot when we came to the location as I was anxious seeing the same. I am still getting goosebumps while speaking about it.” While Neha narrated the incident, Rohanpreet was seen holding her and calming her down.

Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull stars Punit Pathak, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Rubina Dilaik and Gaurav Dubey in main roles. The premise of the show revolves around Nani (Sudha Chandran) who’s on her deathbed, asks her three grandchildren- Haarsh, Punit and Rubina to torture the celebrity guests that come to her house so that she can finally achieve salvation.

The show is being hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who assign tasks to the celebrities coming on the show. The guests are then given a hard time with a set of challenges that include games, pranks and punishments.

Coming back to Neha, she is currently a celebrity judge in the reality TV show Indian Idol along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. Neha is known for her songs like Second Hand Jawaani, Dilbar, Morni Banke, Aankh Maarey, and Coca-Cola among several hit numbers. She married Rohanpreet on October 24, 2021.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here