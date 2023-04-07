Neha Marda Blessed With Baby Girl Hours After Rushed To Hospital; Check Her Latest Health Update

Television actress Neha Marda has confirmed that she has been blessed with a baby girl. The Balika Vadhu fame confirmed the same hours after it was reported that she was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night due to complications in her pregnancy. However, both, the mother and the newborn are doing fine now.

“My BP became a concern soon after I got pregnant, and it went erratic in the fifth month. Our doctor had prepared us for it in advance. Complications were expected but fortunately, everything went about fine. I am glad the phase is over, and I have been blessed with a beautiful daughter. Both of us are doing fine,” Neha told E-Times.

Neha also shared that she and the newborn are still in the hospital but are hoping to get discharged soon. “I am hoping to be discharged by the end of this week and my daughter in a fortnight. I am yet to hold my child and gaze at her lovingly. She was with me briefly before she had to be moved to NICU being a premature baby. She has to put on some weight,” she added.

When asked if she has decided on a name, Neha revealed that they are ‘contemplating a couple of names’. She further mentioned that as per their family customs, the newborn’s bua i.e Neha’s sister-in-law will name the child. “I am sure she will do a great job at it. We are looking at a name that starts with A. Just like the first letter in the alphabet, I hope my daughter always stands out in life (smiles). For now, it’s celebration time for us,” she shared.

Neha got married to Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agarwal in February 2012.

On the work front, Neha entered the showbiz world in 2004 with the dance reality show Boogie Woogie. However, she became a household name after she played the role of Gehna in Balika Vadhu from 2008 to 2011. Besides this, Neha also featured in several other shows including Doli Armaano Ki.

