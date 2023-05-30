Neha Marda Opens Up On Pregnancy Complications, Reveals Doctors Asked 'Bache Ko Bachaya Ya Maa Ko'

Over a month after Neha Marda became a proud mother to a baby girl, the actress has now opened up about the complications she faced during her delivery. In one of her recent vlogs, Neha revealed that she had a ‘super urgent’ C-section during her daughter’s birth. She mentioned that due to the complications related to the same, at one point, doctors asked her family if they should save the child or the mother.

“I had a super urgent C-section, jo definitely planned nahi tha. Earlier, it seemed like I might go for normal delivery. But due to an emergency and my BP fluctuations - my BP would fluctuate a lot and we had to take this decision. There was a time when actually doctors had a meeting with my family and asked bache ko bachaya jaaye ya maa ko bachaya jaye. Obviously mai yeh saare sawalo se durr thi (Doctors asked if they should save the baby or me, and I was away from these questions) because my family - my mother and husband were there to take their decision. But I was aware of it," Neha said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

On April 7, Neha Marda was rushed to the hospital due to complications in her pregnancy. Hours after, it was revealed that the former Balika Vadhu actress welcomed a baby girl. Confirming the same, Neha then told E-Times, “My BP became a concern soon after I got pregnant, and it went erratic in the fifth month. Our doctor had prepared us for it in advance. Complications were expected but fortunately, everything went about fine. I am glad the phase is over, and I have been blessed with a beautiful daughter. Both of us are doing fine.”

Neha Marda entered the showbiz world in 2004 with the dance reality show Boogie Woogie. However, she became a household name after she played the role of Gehna in Balika Vadhu from 2008 to 2011. Besides this, Neha also featured in several other shows including Doli Armaano Ki.