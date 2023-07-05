Neil Bhatt Denies Signing No Appearance Contract With Ayesha Singh: 'It's Ridiculous'

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh managed to enthral viewers with their performance on the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The daily soap is appreciated for its gripping storyline, and the chemistry between Neil and Ayesha’s characters Virat and Sai, often referred to as ‘SaiRat’ by their fans, added an extra layer of excitement and emotional depth to the storyline. However, both Neil and Ayesha quit the show after the makers decided to take a time leap.

Soon after they left, reports started doing rounds that, to preserve the legacy of this beloved couple, StarPlus has made the actors sign an exclusive contract, according to which they would be embarking on separate paths for the next five years and will not be paired onscreen together.

Neil Bhatt has now come out to deny the news. A report by India Forums quoted the actor as saying, "All I will call this piece of news is ‘Ridiculous.’ I am a lawyer by profession, and my fans know it too. So why will I sign anything just for the sake of it and without knowing what it holds? I know where I have to sign, and I will not go ahead to sign anything. So no, there is no truth to this news, and it is completely baseless."

Earlier, in a report by ETimes, Ayesha Singh also said the news of them signing a contract with the channel to not take up a show together for the next five years was “baseless". She stated, “There is no contract, and we can always work together if we want to." Further, she mentioned that she is grateful that the viewers loved their pairing on screen, but she believes that it was the efforts of the entire team that made the show a success. Ayesha added, “If there is another project offered to Neil and me, I would love to take it up. It will, however, depend on the project."

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh have been associated with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin since its inception in 2020. As the show headed for a generational leap, their characters met a fatal end. Now, the daily soap has shifted focus to their daughter Savi’s life, portrayed by Bhavika Sharma. As per the new storyline, actors Shakti Arora and Sumit Gulia Singh have also been cast as the leads.