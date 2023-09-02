CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kushi First ReviewINDIA Alliance MeetJawanNeeraj ChopraIndia vs Pakistan
Home » entertainment » Television » New Mom Ishita Dutta Returns To Work: It's Strange Not Having Vaayu By My Side'
2-MIN READ

New Mom Ishita Dutta Returns To Work: It's Strange Not Having Vaayu By My Side'

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 09:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth welcomed Vaayu in July. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth welcomed Vaayu in July. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ishita Dutta shared a picture from her first outdoor shoot after embracing motherhood. While she expressed her joy at returning to work, she couldn't help but feel the absence of her child.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy in July. The couple named him Vaayu. Their fans and well-wishers have showered them with love and warm wishes since the couple shared the news on social media. Balancing the new responsibilities of motherhood, Ishita Dutta has now resumed shooting for her next project.

After a brief maternity break, the actress announced that she was back on set. Ishita Dutta took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of herself on the set, wearing a beaming smile. She expressed, “First shoot post-delivery, Feels great to be back on set." However, amidst the excitement of returning to work, Ishita also opened up about the heartache of leaving her son behind at home. She shared, “I haven’t been out shooting for months. Although I have captured some content at home, being away from my usual outdoor shooting routine feels refreshing. It’s strange not having Vaayu by my side; this feeling started last night, which was the first time I slept in a different room. Until now, we’ve been co-sleeping, and I’m not ready to part with him at night. Everyone advised me that I needed good sleep for the shoot, even though I had to wake up to feed him. Surprisingly, I did sleep well. Every time I wake up, I sneak a peek into his room to ensure he’s okay. I’m missing him so much."

In a heartwarming announcement made in July, Vatsal Sheth took to Instagram to share the exciting news and shared the very first glimpse of their newborn. His caption read, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes." The photograph captured Ishita cradling their baby, whose face was lovingly concealed by a heart emoji, while Vatsal tenderly touched Ishita’s head.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta fell in love on the set of the television drama Rishton Ka Saudagar, Baazigar. They married in 2017 and announced their pregnancy this March. Meanwhile, Ishita Dutta was most recently seen in Drishyam 2, where she played Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran’s daughter. Vatsal Sheth, on the other hand, was recently featured in Naagin 6 alongside Tejasswi Prakash.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. Ishita Dutta
  3. TV
  4. news
first published:September 02, 2023, 09:39 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 09:39 IST