New Mom Ishita Dutta Returns To Work: It's Strange Not Having Vaayu By My Side'

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy in July. The couple named him Vaayu. Their fans and well-wishers have showered them with love and warm wishes since the couple shared the news on social media. Balancing the new responsibilities of motherhood, Ishita Dutta has now resumed shooting for her next project.

After a brief maternity break, the actress announced that she was back on set. Ishita Dutta took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of herself on the set, wearing a beaming smile. She expressed, “First shoot post-delivery, Feels great to be back on set." However, amidst the excitement of returning to work, Ishita also opened up about the heartache of leaving her son behind at home. She shared, “I haven’t been out shooting for months. Although I have captured some content at home, being away from my usual outdoor shooting routine feels refreshing. It’s strange not having Vaayu by my side; this feeling started last night, which was the first time I slept in a different room. Until now, we’ve been co-sleeping, and I’m not ready to part with him at night. Everyone advised me that I needed good sleep for the shoot, even though I had to wake up to feed him. Surprisingly, I did sleep well. Every time I wake up, I sneak a peek into his room to ensure he’s okay. I’m missing him so much."

In a heartwarming announcement made in July, Vatsal Sheth took to Instagram to share the exciting news and shared the very first glimpse of their newborn. His caption read, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes." The photograph captured Ishita cradling their baby, whose face was lovingly concealed by a heart emoji, while Vatsal tenderly touched Ishita’s head.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta fell in love on the set of the television drama Rishton Ka Saudagar, Baazigar. They married in 2017 and announced their pregnancy this March. Meanwhile, Ishita Dutta was most recently seen in Drishyam 2, where she played Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran’s daughter. Vatsal Sheth, on the other hand, was recently featured in Naagin 6 alongside Tejasswi Prakash.