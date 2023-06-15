Nia Sharma Is Chilling Like A Villain With Her Mom On Miami Beach

Actress Nia Sharma is currently on a vacation in the United States with her mother Usha. The actress has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her trip through her Instagram Stories over the past two days. In her latest post, Nia Sharma is chilling like a villain with her mother on the Hollywood beach. With a touch of funkiness, she captioned the images: “Mum, Me and Miami beaches." The photos show the mother-daughter duo having a great time on Miami beaches. The actress raised the temperature high on Instagram by sporting a hot pink bikini, showing off her toned physique. In the picture, she is seen sitting on a cycle. She further accessorised her look with a long silver chain with a cross-sign, and black shades, as well as sky blue clog slippers. The actress opted for no-makeup and a high-messy bun. In other pictures, she is seen wearing a black cover-up with her pink bikini.

Nia’s mother looked pretty in a multi-colored kaftan dress, which she paired with white flat heels, brown toned sunglasses.

On Nia Sharma’s post, celebs such as Krystle D’Souza and Sriti Jha dropped fiery and heart-eye icons. Take a look:

A day back, the actress was seen riding an electric bike and enjoying her ice cream on the streets of Miami. Showcasing her impeccable fashion choices, the actress looks stunning in a white cut-sleeves dress accurately paired with white shoes. Check out her highlights from the trip here:

Her fans are admiring these pictures from the trip. A user sent good wishes to the duo on Nia’s latest post, saying, “Enjoy your time Sharma Ladies.” While another commented, “Best daughter in the world.”

Nia Sharma made her mark in the television industry with her debut show Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she featured in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further gained popularity by starring alongside Ravi Dubey in the widely acclaimed series Jamai Raja. The actress showcased her talents in various reality shows, including Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. In her most recent appearance, she captivated the audience with her performances on the star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.