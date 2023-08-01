Nia Sharma On Being Judged For Bold Outfits: Had I Directly Been In Bollywood This Would Never Happened

Nia Sharma, one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry, has often been judged or trolled for her outfits. The actress does not have any problem with her bold choices. However, recently Nia opened up about her experience with being judged. The stunning diva, who has won hearts with her talent and confidence, stated that she believes such scrutiny would not have occurred if she were part of the Bollywood film fraternity.

In conversation with Hauterrfly’s chat show The Male Feminist, Nia was asked if this judgment is because of her ‘bahu’ image. The actress replied, “That’s it. It ends there. That’s the only thing. Had I been this woman who had started in Bollywood directly, had I directly been in Bollywood and done this, this (judgment) would have never happened. Just because my starting was from TV that too because I was destined to be here. I had no qualms, aspirations or my life’s agenda was not to be on TV. I was trying to be a journalist for all I know. This life has been a dream life. For where I have reached what I have done. The life I am living right now, it has been all in my head since I was 15 years old."

Nia rose to fame from the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in another popular show Jamai Raja. She also participated in several reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and her last appearance was in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Nia Sharma also loves to travel. Her Instagram feed is filled with her travel pictures. Recently, she came back from an exotic holiday with her mother Usha, and gave her fans a sneak peek into her US trip through her Instagram Stories.