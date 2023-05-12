Nikhil Chinapa's Remuneration For Roadies Consisted Of 'Cheese Sandwiches', Here's How

Nikhil Chinapa is one of the most popular faces among DJs in the country. He has also been an integral part of cult shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. Chinapa recently surprised his fans on Reddit when he decided to do an AMA. And the netizens came up with all kinds of questions for Nikhil who has donned not one but several hats over the years.

The actor took to the India sub and dropped a picture of himself holding an identification form. He wrote,"Nikhil Chinapa here. I’m an instigator, a disruptive influence, a DJ, festival curator, scuba diver and also, I’m that MTV guy. Ask me anything."

Considering Nikhil Chinapa was one of the judges on Roadies alongside Raghu in Season 4, 5 and 7 as well as a gang member from Season 13, one of the netizen posed a question about his remuneration for Roadies. His response was witty nonetheless. The DJ wrote, “We get paid in cheese sandwiches. I got 5 sandwitches on the last season." Another redditor added, “As someone who has worked for MTV, can you please stop belittling MTV pay. They also gave us vada pav on the last day of the shoot!" Nikhil Chinapa came up with another hilarious response to that. He wrote, “They gave me a broom on the last day and asked me to clean up. I was lucky. Cyrus got the toilet brush."

Nikhil Chinapa had previously spoken about people who were speculating that he had quit the show. In an interaction with Dainik

top videos

Bhaskar, Nikhil had said, “I did not quit. They were changing the format of the show. If you have noticed, there have been a lot of changes in the show’s format right from the beginning. The idea was to make the ex Roadies compete with the new roadies and hence the new format didn’t need the gang leaders. That’s why the show’s format was changed.”

Nikhil Chinapa has performed at all the major music festivals of the country.