Nisha Rawal Talks About Being a Single Mom On Mother's Day, Says ‘Kavish Is My Center Of Universe’

Nisha Rawal is undoubtedly a doting mother who is managing everything for her son Kavish single handily. The actress, who is a single mother, calls her son everything. In a conversation with Zoom, she opens up on the same and revealed how he does it and what is Mother’s day for her.

Nisha calls being a mother an amazing feeling. “It is amazing to be a mom, I am really happy that I have become a mom and the feeling to provide, protect and take care of someone and raise someone, where you take care of everything they do, and you mould a human, and you can see that how their personality is shaping up and understand the feedback from that,” she added.

The actress is known for her role in the television show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She married to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra in 2012 and welcomed her first son Kavish in 2017. She and Karan are currently separated.

Sharing more on her bond with her son, the actress said, “Kavish is the center of my Universe and I try that he does not miss anything. Maybe I am trying to overcompensate because I am a single parent, so from everything to emotional needs to financial, etc., I have to take care of everything but I also want to give him time. It happens that we get so lost sometimes about getting bread to the table, that we forget, what about the moments you spend with your child. When we look back, we remember that mom was in the kitchen and dad wasn’t at home all the time. I try to spend maximum time with him and I mean quality time, not quantity time."

On the work front, Nisha was last seen in the reality show Lock Upp. She was also seen in the daily show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.