Nishant Bhat Says 'No Longer In Touch With Raqesh Bapat', Close With Shamita Shetty | Exclusive

Choreographer Nishant Bhat was already a popular name with his performances in dance reality shows. However, his popularity reached new heights when he appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. Not only did his ‘teen paanch’ win over the audiences, but his bond with Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Raqesh Bapat was also among the highlights of the show. While the choreographer, who participated in Colors TV’s new comedy show Entertainment Ki Raat — Housefull, is still close to Shamita and Pratik, he confessed he is no longer in touch with Raqesh.

Speaking exclusively with News18.com, Nishant confessed, “So Raqesh, honestly, I am not in touch with because wo hota hai na koi koi dostiyaan udhar thak hi theek hai, uske baad usko kheechne ka koi matlab nahi hota hai. So I am not in touch with Raqesh since Bigg Boss. (Some friendships are better limited to a certain point. Dragging the friendship after it makes no sense.) But yes, Shamita, I and Pratik are very much in touch."

Talking fondly about his bond with them, Nishant added, “Hum baat karte hai, hum milte hai kabhi. Sab busy hai apne apne kaam mein but jab bhi waqt mile call hota hai, messages hote hai, Pratik aur main milte rehte hai. (We speak and try to meet also some times. We are all busy with our respective work but when we get a chance, we call or text each other. Pratik and I meet often.)" He also shared that since he and Pratik live closeby, they often catch up.

It is worth noting that Shamita and Raqesh began dating after their stint in Bigg Boss. The couple was together for a while but broke up last year.

Meanwhile, Nishant pushed himself out of his comfort zone and has tried his hand at comedy with Entertainment Ki Raat — Housefull. Ask him about his experience at trying comedy, Nishant in his own style explained, “I am a choreographer, I have not done comedy acts there because it was serious but when I did Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, I didn’t know I had a comedy side to me. The way I react, I know I am funny and I think people saw that. Whatever I do, people laugh. While I can’t do scripted comedy but I can do what is naturally fun and that’s what people like."

