Nitesh Pandey Death: Disha Parma, Rajeshwari Sachdev And Others Mourn Anupamaa Actor's Demise

The untimely demise of Anupamaa fame actor Nitesh Pandey has sent shockwaves through the television industry. The celebrities are in a state of mourning as news of the untimely demise of actor Nitesh Pandey, known for his role in the popular television show Anupamaa, surfaced. Heartfelt tributes have started pouring in from across the industry. The actor passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Disha Parmar, who shared the screen with him in Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, took to social media to express her grief. She shared a picture of him on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Pandey ji.. I can’t believe a m writing this… Rest in peace.” Rajeshwari Sachdev also mourned his demise and wrote, “#NiteshPandey … gone too soon! Shocking! Rest in eternal peace.” Actor and director Deven Bhojani tweeted, “This can’t be true but it is. Friend, colleague and a talented actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 2am today in Igatpuri. Rest in peace Nitesh #Actor #Anupama.”

He also released a statement which read, “The day began with two really sad news. Deaths of two very talented people. Had opportunities to direct both of them. Vaibhavi Upadhyay as Jasmine in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Nitesh Pandey in a mythological show of Star network. Vaibhavi met with an accident last evening in North India and Nitesh passed away today at 2am due to cardiac arrest in Igatpuri. Life can be so unpredictable. May God bless their souls.”

Hansal Mehta also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Three young persons. Three actors. Passed away in a span of 3-4 days. Rest In Peace dear colleagues. This is such an unkind time. Prayers with their grieving families. #AdityaSinghRajput #VaibhaviUpadhyay #NiteshPandey.” Actor Gulshan Deviah tweeted, “Nitesh Pandey : 17 January 1973- 23 May 2023 Good bye sir.”

Nitesh started his journey with theatre in 1990. In 1995, he bagged the role of a detective in ‘Tejas’. Apart from television, he also worked in films. His work in the National Award winning film ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ received widespread appreciation. He also starred in ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Badhaai Do’.