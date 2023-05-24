Nitesh Pandey, Deepesh Bhan And Sidharth Shukla: TV Actors Who Have Died Of Cardiac Arrest

Nitesh Pandey, who was known for playing the role of Dheeraj Kumar on the TV show Anupamaa, died at the age of 51 on Wednesday morning. He suffered a cardiac attack in Igatpuri town of Maharashtra. His sudden demise has sent a shockwave in the television industry. Nitesh was the latest TV actor who passed away due to heart attack. In the last few years, many stars such as Sidharth Shukla, Raju Srivastav and Deepesh Bhan left for their heavenly abode after suffering cardiac arrest. Stress, long working hours and tiring travel schedules have been recognized as some of the significant key factors contributing to the rising cases of heart attacks among celebrities.

Here’s is the list of TV actors who had tragic deaths due to cardiac arrest:

1- Deepesh Bhan

Deepesh Bhan from the TV show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, passed away on July 23, 2022. The 41-year-old actor, who was known for his fit physique, suffered a cardiac arrest while playing cricket with his friends. He collapsed on the ground, and despite immediate medical attention, he couldn’t be saved.

2- Raju Srivastav

The renowned comedian of the Indian television industry breathed his last on September 21 last year, more than a month after he suffered a heart attack and slipped into a coma. He was working in a gym when he had the attack and was taken to the AIIMS in Delhi.

3- Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, a well-known television personality and winner of Bigg Boss 13, died on September 2 in 2021. He suffered a fatal heart attack, leading to his untimely demise. The news deeply saddened not only the entertainment industry but also his millions of devoted fans. Sidharth was just 40 years old at the time of his demise.

4- Divya Bhatnagar

Divya, known for her appearance in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, tragically passed away in 2020 due to a cardiac arrest. Her sudden demise left many in shock and speechless. The actress, who was just 24 years old, had a history of significant health issues, including COVID-19 during the pandemic.

5. Kavi Kumar Azad

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kavi Kumar Azad passed away on July 9, 2018 due to a severe heart attack. He took his last breath at Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital. Originally from Bihar, Kavi Kumar had moved to Mumbai in search of opportunities in the film industry. He appeared in movies like Mela and Fun2shh.

6. Zarina Roshan Khan

Zarina Roshan Khan, known for her role in the TV serial Kumkum Bhagya passed away at the age of 54, in October 2020. She was also known for her appearances in other TV serials such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Vidya.

The untimely deaths of these television stars have had a profound impact on everyone connected to them, also leaving a significant void in the hearts of their beloved ones. Their memories will forever remain alive in the hearts of those who admired and cherished their works.