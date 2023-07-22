Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Completes 9 Years, Fans Get Nostalgic

For years, Indian television has been dominated by family-centric dramas, but amidst this trend, MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan stood out for its refreshing concept. Led by the talented duo, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, the show explored the importance of friendship, alongside various other relationships. Despite each season running with a limited number of episodes, the impact of KYY was deep and last year in December, the series came to an end. Today, as the show completes its 9-year journey, fans took to Twitter and celebrated the day with the hashtag 9 Magical Years of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. On the other hand, Niti and Parth commemorated the special occasion with the cast members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

A user expressed how time has flown and everything has changed and another shared how Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan brought immense happiness in their life.

KYY ~ iam glad you existed and spread so much happiness and still do it indeed is 9 Magical Years Of KYY#9MagicalYearsOfKYY— @littleone (@littleone071) July 21, 2023

9 magical Years of KYY. Times flies like crazy. Everything changed MaNan Stayed constant #9MagicalYearsOfKYY— @littleone (@littleone071) July 21, 2023

Meanwhile, one urged KYY fans to come together for 9 years celebration and acknowledged the show’s impact on the audience.

Let’s come together and unite for 9 magical years of kyy. A show that means so much to us all 🫶🏻 https://t.co/tKMk28ileS— @littleone (@littleone071) July 9, 2023

Happy 9 years to my comfort show I have seeing this show from my school days … now also great crazy about the show #manan # fab5 # fireflies # stars #music l# manbir banters …don't know how these years have gone but it's 9 years to this show # 9 magical years of kyy pic.twitter.com/AyKOcGBlD3— Nashva Nizar (@NashvaNizar) July 21, 2023

Another fan shared their love for the lead pair Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthi and declared KYY as their all-time favorite show.

As fans rejoiced and celebrated the special day on social media, Niti Taylor shared a heartwarming video, where the entire cast is seen partying and cutting cake. The overlay text in the video reads, “We made Mission Impossible, Mission successful and got almost the entire cast of KYY to meet on our 9 year Anniversary.”

“Not me cutting cake and feeding myself first. Here’s a Happy Dance,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krissann Barretto (@krissannb)

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan went beyond being just a fairytale love story between the lead pair Manik and Nandini. The show bravely explored various relevant social issues like toxic parenting, teenage pregnancy, mental health issues, homosexuality, teenage pregnancy, sexual harassment and other topics.

Alongside Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan as the lead pair, the series also featured Veebha Anand, Charlie Chauhan, Krissann Barretto, Kishwer Merchant Rai, Rushad Rana, Utkarsh Gupta, and Mehul Nair, among others.