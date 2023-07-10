Nora Fatehi Joins Remo D’souza As Second Judge On Dance Reality Show Hip-Hop India; Deets Inside

Amazon miniTV is all set to release its new hip-hop based dance reality show, Hip-Hop India. The streaming service today revealed that dance diva Nora Fatehi is joining the show as its second judge. The show also features ace choreographer Remo D’Souza as a co-judge. Viewers are excited to watch the duo scout for the country’s next biggest Hip-Hop sensation, while enthralling audiences with their on-screen charisma and chemistry.

The poster features Nora Fatehi in a unique avatar, sporting a glamorous underground look. With the poster, Amazon miniTV also revealed that the show will start streaming on the free platform from July 21. A statement from the makers read, “Setting one of the biggest stages for the street dancers, Hip-Hop India is a journey of - Gully se Glory Tak." “The show promises to bring alive #HipHopFever, celebrating the dance genre in its complete glory, promising to engage one and all in its riveting fervour," the statement added.

Expressing her excitement on being a part of the show, Nora Fatehi said, “Hip-Hop India’ are literally the words that I like to shout out loud whenever I see anyone grooving and dancing. Hip-Hop is one of the coolest and most fun styles of dance that exists. To be a judge on this Amazon miniTV show and the fact that my co-judge is my dear friend, Remo D’Souza is nothing but pure excitement manifested into reality. Watch out for us India, because we are ready, are you?”

The makers’ statement said, “It’s time for hip-hoppers to showcase their craft and endure the biggest stage to express the beauty of dance with Hip-Hop India. The show will stream from 21 July, exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV."

Mobile users can access the platform by downloading the Amazon shopping app and then clicking or searching for ‘miniTV’ to view from thousands of titles available. For laptop or TV users, they can visit www.amazon.in on their laptop and click on Amazon miniTV or on on Fire TV.