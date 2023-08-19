Nushrratt Bharuccha Amazed By Vipul Kandpal's Performance On India's Best Dancer 3: 'Your Acts Show Your Versatility'

Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to make an appearance in the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer 3 along with the Marathi film Baipan Bhaari Deva cast. The Bachpan Special segment on the show is set to bring nostalgia and youthful energy to the stage. One of the highlights of the show will be a mesmerizing dance performance by the exceptional contestant Vipul Kandpal and his choreographer Pankaj Thapa. The duo will perform on the tunes of Give Me Some Sunshine.

According to a report in ETimes, Nushrratt Bharuccha will praise Vipul Kandpal’s remarkable growth. She will emphasise the importance of platforms like India’s Best Dancer 3 in providing a spotlight for talented individuals to shine and explore their potential. The actress says, “As artists, we tend to forget the immense power we possess to bring certain issues to the forefront. It underscores the potency of cinema and its impact on society at large. Stage shows like these, with acts that convey such messages in just a few minutes, deserve applause. I would like to commend the platform and the artists who wield this power. While watching the act, I realized it wasn’t just about the dance, it was about the strength, grip, and power exhibited."

“Vipul, all your acts showcase your versatility," she adds.

Judge and choreographer Geeta Kapur will also praise Vipul’s uncanny ability to connect with the audience through his performances. She will express that Vipul’s skill in conveying emotions on stage is truly commendable. As per the portal, Vipul Kandpal and Nushrratt Bharuccha will come together for a special dance performance. They will be seen setting the stage on fire with their dance moves on the iconic song Ik Mulaqaat. With their synchronized moves and undeniable chemistry, this dance is sure to leave the audience spellbound.

On the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to enthrall audiences with her upcoming thriller drama Akelli. In this film, the actress takes on the character of Jyoti, a woman who finds herself trapped in the midst of war-torn Iraq and embarks on a journey to return to India and reunite with her family. The narrative revolves around Jyoti’s relentless struggle for survival in the face of immense adversity.