On Disha Parmar's New Baby Bump Picture, Husband Rahul Vaidya Said This

Actress Disha Parmar going through a special time as she’s expecting her first child. She likes sharing moments from her pregnancy journey on her social media on a regular basis. In a recent photo on her Instagram account, the actress blessed her fans with a monochrome mirror selfie while proudly showing off her baby bump. She’s dressed in a white T-shirt and black pants. Her new tattoo was also visible in the picture she posted. It is the letter ‘R’, for he husband Rahul, with a small heart, inked next to it.

While her fans and friends poured love and blessings in the comment section, Her husband and singer Rahul Vaidya commented “My BABIES," showing his affection for Disha and their soon-to-arrive baby.

Many others blessed the soon-to-be mother and wished her good luck for the future. One of her fans wrote, “God bless you Disha. Sending happy thoughts your way as you prepare to welcome the little one, wishing both you and the little one all the best". Another comment read, “Can’t wait to see the little munchkin."

Her fans also noticed her R tattoo and appreciated it. A user wrote “Aww..that T tattoo with a heart on her tummy for Rahul". “So much love and cuteness in a pic!! Disha, the baby & the R tattoo representing Rahul!" read another comment.

Talking about their love story, Rahul proposed to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss. A few months into their relationship, the couple exchanged vows on July 16, 2021. On May 18 this year, Disha and Rahul shared the exciting news of their pregnancy with fans. They posted a photo, wearing matching black outfits and holding a sign that said ‘Mummy Daddy.’ They even shared a sonogram picture and a video. Disha wrote, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!"

As for Rahul’s career, he’s been part of various shows like Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

On the professional side, Disha Parmar was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 alongside Nakuul Mehta. This show surprised fans as it was her third collaboration with Nakuul. In the show, Nakuul played Ram, and Disha portrayed Priya, and their on-screen chemistry was a big hit. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 premiered on May 25, 2023, and ended on August 11, 2023.