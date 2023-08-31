On Kumkum's 21 Years, Hussain Kuwajerwala Calls Show 'Progressive', Juhi Parmar Reveals Audition Story

Television stars Hussain Kuwajerwala and Juhi Parmar, who became household names for their roles in the iconic daily soap Kumkum, marked a special milestone as the show recently completed 21 years. The beloved series ran for nearly seven years and garnered a loyal fan base. To commemorate this occasion, Juhi and Hussain reunited and shared a fun reel recently, which delighted their fans and made them feel nostalgic. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ETimes, the two stars recalled their time on the show and the chemistry that made it so special. Juhi explained, “Everyone on the set used to call us Tom and Jerry, but till date we don’t know who was Tom and who was Jerry. People probably thought I bullied him, but it was the other way around.”

While talking about their friendship, Hussain said, “Juhi and I have remained friends over the years and we had a lot of fun making the reel recently.” Juhi adds, “I know he is always there for me. We may not meet so often but that’s because we all tend to get busy with our lives.”

Hussain Kuwajerwala and Juhi Parmar who played Sumeet and Kumkum claim that people still call them using their on-screen name. Further, Juhi recalled the time when a person approached her and revealed that he had set the title song of Kumkum as his ringtone. She highlights that during that time, viewers enjoyed watching shows in the afternoon time.

Hussain feels that the show was ahead of its time and adds, “In Kumkum, a devar marries his bhabhi. It used to happen in villages traditionally if the husband died. But to portray it on television was challenging. Somehow, Juhi and I looked like devar bhabhi.”

Sharing details about how they were cast on the show, Juhi Parmar shared that around 150 girls were auditioned across various cities. Despite being hesitant to give her time for daily soaps, the actress claims she accepted the offer after the makers finalised her for the role. On the other hand, Hussain Kuwajerwala immediately took the opportunity to be a part of the show, as he thought the concept was very progressive.

Kumkum enjoyed its successful run between 2002 and 2009. Alongside the lead actors, Juhi and Hussain, the show also included prominent actors like Arun Bali, Vivan Bhatena, Sayantani Ghosh, Gaurav Khanna, Chahat Khanna and several others in supporting roles.