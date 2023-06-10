Pakistani Comedian Claims Kapil Sharma Charges Rs 5 Crore For Stage Show

Kapil Sharma has been making waves in the entertainment industry for his exceptional comic timing and witty humour. Known for his successful television shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil, he has become a household name, captivating audiences with his comedy for over a decade now. Along with his television career, Kapil is also known for his appearances in stage shows and events. Now, the latest claim suggests that Kapil charges somewhere around Rs 5 crore for one such stage show.

Iftikhar Thakur, a renowned comedian from Pakistan, recently made an appearance on Nadir Ali’s podcast. According to a report by Siasat.com, the host inquired about the fees charged by Kapil Sharma for his stage shows. In response, Thakur speculated that the comedian and actor likely demand a staggering amount of Rs 5 crores per show. He further remarked that such a high price is justified given Kapil’s exceptional talent in the industry. “He can because he is worth it, he said."

During the chat, Iftikar expressed his admiration for the Indian comedian. He praised Kapil Sharma’s incredible humility despite all that he has achieved. “Kapil is very down to earth. If you speak to him or meet him, you won’t realize he is such a big star. He should have an attitude since he is a star, but he doesn’t. When you meet him, you will feel like he is your childhood friend. He gives you a hug and immediately, you are relaxed,” he said.

Kapil Sharma’s journey in the entertainment industry began with the third season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where he ultimately emerged victorious. He continued appearing in various TV shows thereafter but the major breakthrough game in 2013 with the launch of Comedy Night With Kapil.

Apart from his comedy prowess, Kapil is also recognized as an actor. He marked his debut in Bollywood with the film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon directed by Abbas-Mastan

More recently he impressed the audiences with his performance in Zwigato. Directed by Nandita Das, the film depicted Kapil Sharma as a dedicated food delivery rider, shedding light on the challenges faced by these individuals who tirelessly strive to make ends meet.

Prior to its release in India, Zwigato was showcased at prestigious film festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala.