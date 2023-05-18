Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Are Expecting Twins: 'We Feel Blessed'

Television actress Pankhuri Awasthy, who recently announced her pregnancy, has now disclosed that she and her husband Gautam Rode are expecting twins. In an interview with a news portal, the mom-to-be shared that although she and Gautam Rode were already aware of this joyful news, they chose to keep it private until now.

Explaining their decision, Pankhuri told ETimes, “Gautam wanted to maintain the confidentiality of having twins, as he believed it was something meant for our immediate family to know. Hence, we refrained from sharing it with everyone. However, whenever someone inquired about my baby, I couldn’t help but feel compelled to mention ‘babies.’ Gautam and I consider ourselves extremely fortunate to be expecting twin babies."

Overflowing with joy and gratitude, Pankhuri Awasthy said, “Gautam and I feel incredibly blessed to be welcoming twin babies into our lives!"

The actress went on to share the remarkable details of the moment when she discovered she was expecting twins. It was during a shoot in December when Pankhuri decided to take a test, which confirmed her pregnancy. However, she mentioned that the doctor did not immediately contact her for further tests or a scan. Despite continuing her shooting schedule, complications arose, leading to an urgent visit to the doctor with Gautam. During the examination, Pankhuri shared that the doctor congratulated her twice, to which she confidently responded, “I knew it." She expressed that she had manifested the desire to have twins and had often discussed it with Gautam.

Pankhuri Awasthy also shared details about her intimate ‘godh bharai’ function, saying that it was a private affair and they had families travelling from Delhi and Lucknow to share their happiness. It was in April, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode delighted their fans with an adorable pregnancy announcement. They shared an animated clip that commenced with their wedding and transitioned to Pankhuri proudly displaying her baby bump.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, who previously shared the screen space in the daily soap Suryaputra Karn, tied the knot in 2018. Gautam Rode is recognised for his roles in popular shows like Parichay and Saraswatichandra. While Pankhuri Awasthy has appeared in shows such as Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka.