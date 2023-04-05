CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » entertainment » Television » Paras Chhabra FINALLY Confirms Breakup With Mahira Sharma, Reveals 'Aise Fights...'
1-MIN READ

Paras Chhabra FINALLY Confirms Breakup With Mahira Sharma, Reveals 'Aise Fights...'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 16:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Paras Chhabra says even he is unaware why Mahira Sharma unfollowed him on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram)

Paras Chhabra also revealed that in a fit of anger, even he has unfollowed Mahira Sharma on social media.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra has finally reacted to Mahira Sharma unfollowing him on social media. In a recent interview, Paras mentioned that even he is ‘equally puzzled and shocked’ and shared that even he is unaware of why Mahira unfollowed him on Instagram.

“I am equally puzzled and shocked by the news. I don’t know why Mahira unfollowed me or deleted our pictures from her social media account. I shifted to Mumbai on April 1 and Mahira shifted on March 15. Since then I have been pretty busy and unpacking my stuff and arranging things here. My mom too has come here to stay with me while Mahira is staying with her mom," Paras told E-Times.

Paras further confirmed his break up with Mahira and admitted that they have not been talking to each other for over a week now. “Yes, we have not been talking to each other after a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But aisi fights toh hamari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought that it will lead to a breakup," he added.

Paras further argued that they were always ‘good friends’ and revealed that even he has unfollowed Mahira on social media now. “In a fit of anger, I too have unfollowed her on Instagram but once things settle down I will definitely call her and clear the air. I am sure if we meet each other at a public place we will laugh out loud over this bachkani harkat. So, whatever this is I am assuming this is just temporary. Plus, this appears to be more of a PR-driven activity for her than anything else," he concluded.

For the unversed, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma participated in Bigg Boss 13 when they became good friends. Even though the two stars never confirmed their relationship in public, they dropped enough hints for fans to speculate.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
first published:April 05, 2023, 16:13 IST
last updated:April 05, 2023, 16:35 IST