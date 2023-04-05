Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma Break Up After 3 Years; Actress Deletes Their Photos from Instagram

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were one of Bigg Boss 13’s most talked-about couples. From public appearances to romantic music videos – the duo seemed inseparable after their stint on the reality show where they fell in love. But if reports are to be believed, all is not well in their paradise now.

Reportedly, the rumoured couple have called it quits. Mahira, who followed only 17 people until now, unfollowed Paras from her Instagram handle and deleted all their pictures, thereby confirming the split. A report by the Hindustan Times quoted a reliable source confirming that a “series of prolonged fights" resulted in the breakup. The report further added, “Sharma is not dealing well with the breakup. She is extremely hurt.”

Meanwhile, one of Sharma’s close friends told E-Times, “They were staying together or staying in the same building in Chandigarh. She hasn’t spoken about the reason behind the split, but she is doing well. She is focusing back on her work.”

It should be noted that even though Mahira and Paras never accepted being in a relationship, they dropped enough hints to confirm it. The two became household names during Bigg Boss 13, one of the most successful seasons of the reality show that also featured late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

In an interview with E-Times back in 2021, Paras had expressed his love for Mahira. He had said, “I still want to marry Mahira Sharma. She is a beautiful girl and she is my very good friend. In fact, I have purchased a new house in her building only in Mohali. Most of the time we are together only, eating meals together. And since my mom is also staying with me, Mahira and my mom have come really close to each other. They also go shopping together. We are not yet girlfriend-boyfriend officially. Our bond is very good now. We want our relationship’s progression to be natural."

However, neither Mahira nor Paras has issued any official statement so far regarding their break-up speculations.

Before Mahira, Paras was earlier in a relationship with actress Akanksha Puri.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here