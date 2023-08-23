Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor To Return As Manik And Nandini For Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s much-loved romantic youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan captivated viewers from the very first season. The chemistry between the lead pair and the engaging storyline resonated well with many romance drama fans. The duo played the characters of Manik and Nandini and were lovingly known as MaNan by their followers. Much to the delight of MaNan fans, the duo is coming back with the fifth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan this September.

The fifth season of Kaii Yeh Yaariaan will stream on JioCinema from September 2, and the web platforms shared an announcement teaser with special glimpses from the last season featuring Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor “Pichle season ke pyaar, heartbreak aur drama ke baad, where is this magical story of MaNan headed?" read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor can’t keep calm after this announcement. One of them commented, “Uffffff my fav show is backkkkkk, " Another said, “can’t wait to see Parth Samthaan “Maanik" the hottest character."

Reportedly, Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor Bawa, Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan, and Mehul Nissar, among others, will reprise their original roles in the upcoming season of the show. Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur, and Palash Tiwari will also appear in supporting roles this season, adding to the intrigue and drama.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Parth Samthaan told Pinkvilla, “The central focus of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has always been love, and this season, viewers will witness a new chapter in Manik and Nandini’s story as they set out on a new adventure and battle together against all odds." He added, “It feels surreal looking at the benchmark that we have set through Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan; with every season, the plot gets thicker and holding the audience’s attention."

Niti Taylor also expressed her excitement at the prospect of resuming her role as Nandini again. She told the portal, “We are so excited to be back, this time with 2x romance and love. After an unfortunate separation, #MaNan will be seen back together in season 5. My character will be seen taking the love and romance quotient a notch higher. Both the characters have matured so much over the years."

After their initial miscommunication at the start of the last season, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s characters reconciled towards the end. Since the first season, the show has focused on their love and friendship in their early days in college and how they navigate life as adults. The first season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan premiered in 2014.