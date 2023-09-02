Parth Samthaan’s Mother Wants Him To Get Married But He Has Different Plans

Parth Samthaan has captivated the hearts of many viewers with his performance in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, and its fifth season will premiere in a few days. He rose to fame as the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Soon, the actor will make his Bollywood debut with Binoy Gandhi’s Ghudchadi. There is no doubt that the actor is riding on success in his professional life, and his mother believes it’s the right time for Parth to settle in his personal life as well. In his latest interview, Parth shared how he is under pressure from his mother to get married soon.

Speaking to ETimes, Parth Samthaan said that, as opposed to his Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan co-star Niti Taylor, who has already tied the knot, the marriage question is still lingering over him. He said, “Niti is sorted in her personal life as she is settled, but for me, it’s always been there that my mother is right now pressuring me because she feels it is the right time for me to get married, apparently. My friends are getting married, and seeing that I’m under more pressure but somewhere down the line I’ve my goals and ambitions. Till the time I don’t feel I’ve settled myself and feel I’m in the right space, I will keep seeing and exploring. The challenge is still there that I’ve to give priority to my family and work equally."

Parth Samthaan is all set to launch the fifth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan on September 5. The show’s first season premiered in 2014 and has managed to remain popular among the audience, who adore Manik and Nandini’s (Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor) chemistry on screen. In a conversation with DNA recently, Parth appreciated the love and support he and Niti have received through this show. He expressed, “We both are blessed in that way. I’ve seen that there are a lot of actors, who work really hard, but somewhere they don’t get their dues. We have been fortunate and grateful to you guys (fans), that you have given us so much love, that too for one show itself, and still continue to do so."

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan will appear in the Ghudchadi directed by Binoy Gandhi, along with an ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Aruna Irani, and Raveena Tandon. Parth’s character in the film is expected to go through a series of comedic adventures as he tries to find his way in life.