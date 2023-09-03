Pavitra Punia Pens Heartbreaking Note on Sidharth Shukla's Death Anniversary: 'Tears of Pain...'

Television famous actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death left all his fans sad. The actor, who passed away on September 2, 2021, is still holding a special place in everyone’s heart. Well, many celebrities remembered him on his second death anniversary. Pavitra Punia also shared pictures on her social handle and penned an emotional note for him.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Pavitra wrote, “It’s been two years but you are still missed loved and remembered. Anywhere your name arises , the feeling of overwhelmed comes running , the tears of pain takes over and that moment leaves everything with a feeling of hollowness. #rip dost. Jahan bhi hai khush reh. #siddharthshukla mere liye to tu hamesha #tsunamishukla he rahega.” As soon as she shared the post, fans also commented. One of the fans wrote, “Speechless to say the least. Can’t get my head round this a part of my heart broke & I know will never be mended.” Another wrote, “miss u very much jaha bhi roho happy roho Sid my jaan.”

Take a look here:

During a recent concert, Asim Riaz remembered his old friend and confidently stated that both he and Sidharth Shukla hold unshakeable positions in the hearts of their fans. Speaking to the audience, rapper Asim Riaz said, “There is nobody who can take my place or Sidharth Shukla’s place." Asim Riaz paid a touching tribute to his friend and fellow contestant, the late Sidharth Shukla, through a heartfelt video shared a few months ago. The video shows cherished moments in the Bigg Boss house, evoking nostalgia among fans.

The bond between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla became a highlight of the show, connecting deeply with viewers. Their friendship was a mix of love, friendship, disagreements, and unwavering support. Audiences were enthralled by their chemistry, and their journey inside the house remains etched in the collective memory of Bigg Boss fans.