Pictures From Indian Idol Fame Mohammad Danish's Haldi, Mehndi Pics Viral

One of our favourite contestants from Indian Idol season 12, Mohammad Danish is all to tie the knot. Though there is not much information revealed by him about his wife-to-be, the singer has posted a bunch of pictures from his Haldi and mehndi ceremonies and fans are going gaga over them. Danish performed the rituals by wearing yellow for the haldi and green for the mehndi ceremony. For his haldi look, he wore a monochrome yellow outfit that had a set of kurta, pyjama and a Nehru jacket on top of it that had white thread work going all over. When it comes to his mehndi look, he was seen in a satin green kurta and pyjama which was layered by a bottle green velvet Nehru court that had a gold embellishment.

Talking about his professional front, he did a song with Sapna Choudhary in 2020 named Meri Jaan. The song was much loved by the fans and the comments sections were filled with reactions. One of them wrote, “My favourite singer Mohammad Danish All rounded Rockstar Singer,” another wrote, “Just here for Danish! areeeehhh Sir appp to playback singer ho Gaye ho!. wish you many more success in life." Another commented, “O my god Danish ye Maine aaj dekha unbelievable mai humhsa kahti hun n ki aap paidaishi winner ho toh ho 100/ you are legend extraordinary."

Coming back to Indian Idol 12, the season’s finale, apart from Danish, included singers Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro.

Recently, the melodious track O Maahi marked the debut collaboration of Danish with T-Series. The song features him and the actress Kashika Kapoor and was released on February 28. Composed by Tabish Ali and Naila Nawaz, the lyrics of the song were penned by Dr Shabab Aalam and Er Mohammad Islam.

