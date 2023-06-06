Pratik Sehajpal Teases Collaboration With K-Pop Star Aoora, Fans 'Can't Wait'

Pratik Sehajpal, known for his appearances on Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, has left his fans thrilled after dropping hints of an upcoming collaboration. The project involves none other than the talented K-pop idol, Aoora. Pratik shared a series of captivating photos with the South Korean singer, where the duo are seen donning stylish blazers and displaying charm while striking poses for the cameras. Sharing the post, Pratik asked, “Will the bomb explode? Stay tuned to know more." The caption has left fans pretty excited and they are now eagerly awaiting further details about the collaboration between Pratik Sehajpal and Aoora.

The former Splitsvilla contestant’s social media post has sparked a tremendous response, garnering over 97,000 likes and still counting. Fans have flooded Pratik’s comment section with of joy, enthusiasm and excitement.

Sharing their excitement, a user wrote, “Wow, amazing hero super excited for this one.” Another stated, “This will be amazing.” One more fan expressed their eagerness, saying, “Super excited for this collab.”

Adding to the excitement, even Aoora joined the conversation and simply wrote, “Countdown," and left fans speculating about the next update.

TV star Niti Taylor expressed her impatience, stating, “Can’t wait."

Meanwhile, India Forums reached out to Pratik to get further details about the much-anticipated collaboration. Confirming the news, the actor shared his excitement about working with K-pop singer Aoora. However, he remained tight-lipped about specific details, stating, “I can’t reveal any detail as of now; all I can say is that something is happening."

Aoora previously delighted fans by releasing his rendition of the iconic Bappi Lahiri hit - Jimmy Jimmy. He expressed his desire to delve deeper into Indo-Korean collaborations. “A year back, I heard the Bollywood song Cham Cham (from 2016’s Baaghi) and it drove me to start my journey of exploring Hindi film music. I was very drawn to the energetic beats and grand visuals of Bollywood songs. I heard Jimmy Jimmy about two months back and found it very upbeat. I felt adding K-pop beats to it would be fun,” he told Hindustan Times.

The original song, Jimmy Jimmy, belongs to the 1982 film Disco Dancer, featuring Mithun Chakraborty.