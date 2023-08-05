Pratik Sehajpal To Join Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 Alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin franchise has proven to be an immense hit among television viewers. With the sixth season, featuring Tejasswi Prakash, coming to an end, anticipation for the next season is already surging. The makers recently shared a sneak peek of the upcoming season, creating excitement among fans. One name that’s been making rounds is Bigg Boss fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, although her involvement is yet to be officially confirmed. Adding to the buzz, recent reports from Etimes TV suggest that another Bigg Boss star, Pratik Sehajpal, has been locked in for the male lead role in the upcoming season.

Pratik Sehajpal’s portrayal of Rudra Raichand in the earlier season garnered immense praise from viewers, establishing him as a standout performer on the show. His impressive performance and popularity among the audience have not gone unnoticed by producer Ekta Kapoor. Taking note of the overwhelming response he received, Ekta is now considering bringing back his character in the upcoming season of the Naagin franchise.

While the news about the involvement of Pratik Sehajpal in Naagin 7 is all over the internet, the production team is yet to make an official announcement regarding the lead actors.

Even Pratik Sehajpal is yet to confirm the news. Similarly, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has neither confirmed nor denied her participation. In a previous conversation with Bombay Times, Priyanka spoke about the speculations and appreciated her fans’ support who were trending her name on Twitter. However, she refrained from confirming anything at that point.

The potential collaboration between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Pratik Sehajpal is generating immense buzz among audiences, who are eagerly waiting to witness a fresh pair in the popular supernatural drama.

Pratik garnered fame and recognition from his appearances in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. His journey in reality television began with Love School season 3, followed by Ace of Space and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Other than reality shows, he has shown his acting skills in the web series Bebaakee. Additionally, he has impressed his fans with his appearances in various music videos.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has amazed audiences with her talent in the popular TV show Udaariyaan.