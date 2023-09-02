Pratyusha Banerjee's Father Says 'Truth To Come Out' As Court Rejects Rahul Singh's Discharge Plea

Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s father has said that the ‘truth is about to come out’ as a sessions court in Mumbai recently rejected Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Singh’s discharge plea. In the plea, he claimed that he is falsely implicated in the case on account of “personal vendetta". Singh is accused of abetment of suicide in the actress’ death case.

The court mentioned that prima facie it is clear that “physical, emotional and financial harassment and exploitation" by Rahul landed the Balika Vadhu actress in depression. Reacting to the same, Banerjee’s father told Aaj Tak, “What can I say about our system, it took 8 years for this case to start. Look, we are already shouting that this is not suicide but murder. Now all the things will come out one by one and in front of everyone. The court does not belong to anyone. Every truth will come out.”

“My wife and I know what we have faced in these eight years. This has become the only aim of our life. We were made the villains. Fake media trial was conducted, and things were twisted so much that we were made the villains. Due to this, the confidence is lost. Our hopes were also shattered. However, the verdict in the trial has given rise to a belief that gradually it will be proved that it was that boy who killed my daughter," he added.

Pratyusha’s father further shared he has full faith in the judiciary system and claimed that a ‘lot is yet to be revealed’. “Now I just want us to get justice. A lot is yet to be revealed. Now a lot of truth is about to come out. My daughter and my family were fools who fell for his tricks. I don’t want any parent to go through my pain. The next hearing is in November," he said.

Pratyusha Banerjee became a household name after she played the role of Anandi in the popular show Balika Vadhu. However, she died on April 1, 2016, allegedly by suicide. Following her death, her parents filed a complaint against Rahul Singh. He is booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).