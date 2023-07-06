Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary Are Planning a Baby, Latter Says 'It Is In God’s Hands'

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary are planning a baby. In a recent interview, Yuvika revealed that even though they are planning ever since they got married, but “it is in God’s hands".

“Before marriage, people persistent…’shadi kra lo (get married)’. Thereafter, they get on to you with, ‘when are you having a kid’. No one asks, when are you getting a diamond (laughs). We have been planning a child since we married, but it is in god’s hands, and we do not question his plans,” Yuvika told E-Times.

Prince and Yuvika met in Bigg Boss 9 and fell in love with each other. The two tied the knot in 2016. Earlier, in another interview, Yuvika also shared how it was ‘scary’ and ‘terrifying’ to have kids during the coronavirus induced lockdown.

“It is scary to get pregnant. I get surprised to see people getting pregnant. I wonder how they managed to do so. It is terrifying to be pregnant and be in one place and not step out. Having a baby in this time of health crisis… I salute to those who have done it like some of my own friends including Kishwar M Rai,” she told Hindustan Times in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yuvika has been staying away from the screen for a long time now. However, her YouTube vlogs have become quiet popular. On the other hand, Prince Narula ecently returned as one of the gang leaders of Roadies 19. The show also features Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty as mentors. However, ever since the show’s premiere, reports of rift between Prince and Gautam have been rulines headlines. It was previously reported that after an incident the actors had even refused to shoot with each other. Later in an interview, Prince also admitted that he, Rhea and Gautam took time to understand each other and shared that they had ‘worst of all fights’.