Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta Now Own 1 Acre Of Land On Moon

Fans’ boundless love and dedication for their favourite celebrities knows no bounds, as they continually find new ways to express their admiration. Recently, supporters of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta took their love to extraordinary heights. Fans of the actors went above and beyond by reportedly purchasing one acre of land on the moon.

Ankit and Priyanka shared a video on their Instagram Stories and thanked fans for all the love. The news of this extraordinary gift quickly gained widespread attention. The overwhelming outpouring of love from their dedicated fan base left Priyanka and Ankit astonished.

Priyanka and Ankit have established themselves as prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Their journey began with their delightful on-screen chemistry in the popular daily soap Udaariyan, where they captured the hearts of audiences. The duo’s talent and charisma further garnered attention when they participated in the renowned reality show Bigg Boss 16, creating a buzz among their fans.

Expanding on their success, Priyanka and Ankit showcased their artistic prowess in the mesmerizing track Kuch Itne Haseen sung by Yasser Desai. Their collaboration in the music video allowed them to display their talent and charm in a different creative realm, further solidifying their position in the industry.

Ankit Gupta continues to captivate his fans with his stellar performance in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Junooniyat, showcasing his talent and leaving a lasting impression on the audience. On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is yet to announce her next project. Earlier there were speculations about her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, however, the actress denied the claims.

According to reports from Telly Chakkar, there are rumours circulating that the talented TV stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have been approached to participate in the upcoming season of Nach Baliye. Talks are reportedly underway between the actors and the show’s makers. However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation regarding their participation at this time.