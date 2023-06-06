Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta's Reunion Video Takes Internet By Storm

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, who appeared on Bigg Boss 16, have been creating a buzz with their great chemistry whether on or off-screen. The rumoured couple, who has maintained that they are nothing more than friends, treated fans with a series of pictures and videos on Instagram. The duo reportedly met in Chandigarh where Ankit is shooting for his popular TV show Junooniyat. In the images, shared by Priyank on her Instagram stories, captured the pair twinning in stylish black and white outfits, posing for selfies, and enjoying the company of their friends.

In one of the video shared by Priyanka, the rumoured couple can be seen playing peek-a-boo. Priyanka is seen dressed in a black chikankari kurta paired with white pants. Ankit, on the other hand, sported blue denim and a brown shirt featuring white patterns throughout.

Accompanying them during this time was Ankit’s co-star from Udariyaan, Kamal Dadialla, who also shared a video on Instagram.

Soon after the photos surfaced online, fans flooded social media with expressions of love and adoration for the rumoured couple. Some fans even expressed their wishes for the couple to get engaged or take their relationship to the next level. One fan wrote, " Manifesting & praying Priyanka Ankit to get married to each other."

Another comment highlighted the radiant glow on their faces when they are together.

One fan complimented the duo’s chemistry, “No one can beat their magical chemistry."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta often share their endearing moments on social media. Their recent reunion has sparked a renewed curiosity about their equation.

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were last seen together in Kuch Itne Haseen, a music video that was released in March 2023. Their collaboration received a good response from the audience. While Priyanka’s current projects are yet to be announced, Ankit Gupta has taken on a new role in the television show Junooniyatt. In the series, he portrays the character of Jahaan, opposite Neha Rana. The show also stars Gautam Singh Vig. Earlier there were reports about Priyanka’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but the actress denied the claims.