Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Backs Out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Leaves Makers 'Upset': Report

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has reportedly decided not to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. If a recent report is to be believed, the former Udaariyaan actress had earlier comfirmed makers about her participation but has now backed out of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show due to reasons unknown.

As reported by ETimes, Priyanka, who was initially excited about the offer has now informed the makers of KKK 13 that she will not be participating in the upcoming season. However, it is not yet known if she has backed out due to some other project. The entertainment portal also claims that since Priyanka has not informed them a reason for not participating in KKK, they are ‘upset’ with her.

“It seems she chickened out. But if she has some other offer that according to her is as good and lucrative as KKR she should have been clear with the makers. Maybe she was clear, but one thing is for sure, she has backed out,” an insider claimed.

Last month, Priyanka confirmed that she has been offered to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She revealed that while the offer is still on the table, she still has a lot to think about. The actress had also said that she is reluctant to sign up for the reality show because of her fears which required her to perform stunts.

Meanwhile, several celebrity names have been doing the rounds on social media for the 13th season of the Rohit Shetty-led show. Besides Priyanka, her Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Shalin Bhanot was also offered KKK 13 during the show’s finale. However, the actor refused to participate citing his phobias for creepy crawlies.

It was earlier reported that Ankita Lokhande and Urfi Javed were also offered KKK 13. However, they have also decided not to participate in the show due to their own reasons.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is also likely to participate in the show.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here